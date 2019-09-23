BULLHEAD CITY — Every few weeks, the River Valley Artists Guild hosts a new artist’s work at Black Mountain Bistro in Bullhead City.
Until Oct. 1, that artist is the guild’s president, Mary Bolch, who has some stunning pencil and pen Zentangle-inspired art on display at the Bistro along with some inspiring paintings and photos adorning the walls.
“I became an active participant in the arts when I was a child,” Bloch’s bio said. “My mother insisted that my sisters and I appreciate artistic culture in our young lives. So, at the age of 8, I began taking piano lessons, where I studied the classics, and later in my teens rock and roll.
“I began studying flat and 3D art when I was in junior high and high school in Napa, California, in the mid-1960s. In my senior year, my high school art teacher submitted my name to UC Berkeley in California for an art scholarship. Berkeley sent me the scholarship offer; however, I was unable to take advantage of it and went to work.”
That may have delayed her formal art eduction; she was able to apply what she already had learned to her career path.
“My study of piano and art in my youth helped me to develop the discipline I would need for college and my career as a communications engineer in the communications industry,” she said.
Black Mountain Bistro is at 1595 Mohave Drive in Bullhead City.
