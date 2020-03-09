Editor’s note: This is the last in a three-part series of stories on recycling issues in the Colorado River area. These stories explore options, recycling obstacles, and how each person’s role, no matter how large or small, can impact the future of this corner of the world.
BULLHEAD CITY — Many items people depend on and use every day cannot be recycled in the traditional sense of putting them in the appropriate bin at the end of the driveway.
Clothing, household items, furniture and other unwanted items can be donated or repurposed.
Tires and medical waste, though, can sit in landfills indefinitely because of the very materials they’re made of, or the purpose they served.
However, creativity knows no bounds when it comes to ideas on how to reuse or repurpose some of these items, big and small, giving them yet another chance to be of service in a totally different light.
Ever hear of an Earthship?
Architect Michael Reynolds came up with the clever idea of rammed-earth, self-sustaining homes centered around load-bearing walls constructed by pounding dirt into tires. Hundreds of tires.
These innovative passive solar-powered homes also use bottles as decorative accents and other recycled and upcycled materials throughout the structure. With one wall made up of nothing but windows, the home also becomes a greenhouse to grow food by recycling gray water to irrigate plants.
The homes are based around human needs — energy, garbage management, sewage treatment, shelter, clean water and food.
What started in New Mexico as an experiment and prototype has grown and evolved into entire Earthship communities and the movement has been spreading around the world now for several years.
What Reynolds has done for the affordable and sustainable housing market, local artist Cathy Farrell has accomplished on a smaller scale as a one-person army to cut down on medical waste, one painting at a time.
Who would ever think of taking single-use seemingly insignificant, barely-touched medical items and wonder, “What could I do with this?”
But Farrell’s detail-oriented mindset couldn’t help but notice these button-sized caps add up to big waste. She also couldn’t help but notice the 3-D effect they created in her art pieces, discovering how these small details took her art in a different direction.
“I always was an artist and I studied in Hawaii where I was born and raised,” Farrell said. “I went to the Honolulu Academy of Art and studied different medias there, while I was working as an operating room technician. That’s how I started using medical supplies as part of my media.
“I take unused medicine bottle vial caps and incorporate them into my work to create a 3-D effect,” she explained. “When we get a bottle of drugs, we snap off the medical caps to put needles in to draw the medicine out, so those are the caps that I save to put into my art. We typically throw thousands of them away with the drugs we use in hospitals — for one piece, I could use over 1,000 of them some times.
“I asked one of the anesthesiologists I worked with to save them for me,” she added. “He asked, ‘What are you going to do with them?’ I told him I decided to do a painting with them. That’s how it started.”
The effect of those vial caps in her painting of sunflowers is stunning. The flowers look as though they are growing out from the canvas.
“It was surprising to see that by layering different levels of caps and painting over it gave it a two-dimensional look,” she said. “I’ve been doing this technique for about eight years — I’m self-taught and it took a lot of experimenting.”
Farrell also uses IV tubing in her work, with powerful results.
“I use IV tubing, which also gets thrown away, in some of my artwork,” she added. “One of my paintings I exhibit using the tubing, is called ‘The Tree of Life.’
“It does take people a little bit of time to make the connection if I don’t explain it, but people in the medical field recognize it right away.
“I get inspiration from pictures I look at, or scenery when I’m out in the desert,” she said. “I love working with something I can use and be creative with it. You can see some of my work at Florida Grecco’s Gallery in the Laughlin Outlet Center. There’s a whole wall of my art there.”
Her work also will be on display at the Home and Garden Expo on Friday and Saturday at Riverview Mall.
Like Farrell, several area artists incorporate a variety of objects into creative works of art — annual arts and crafts shows are filled with them.
Artists transform pallet wood into beautiful furniture pieces and planter boxes; sometimes tires become yard art and rusty metal becomes sculpture. From silver items and kitchenware fashioned into wind chimes, to quilts and pot holders sewn with left over fabric pieces, people are rethinking that philosophy of “just tossing it,” by taking a different approach, a different perspective to imagine, “what can I do with this.”
Recycling is a complex issue that brings challenges, but it’s also an opportunity to do better by this planet. Just imagine if everyone took a fresh look at the world around them, and gained a whole new respect for those resources that aren’t as renewable as they used to be.
