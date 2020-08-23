NEW YORK (AP) — For small retailers across the country, the coronavirus outbreak has turned an already challenging business environment into never-ending uncertainty.
Amy Witt might have 20 customers on a good day in her Dallas women’s clothing store, and then none the next.
“It’s a rollercoaster we ride every day,” said Witt, whose store, Velvet Window, reopened May 1 after being closed since March. “We’re doing everything we can to cover expenses and keep the store stocked with inventory.”
Many of Witt’s older customers still are shy about going into stores, especially since the virus has resurged in Texas. As she reopened the store in May, Witt told The Associated Press she planned to use services like private shopping hours to encourage reluctant customers to come in. The strategy has helped but sales remain well below Witt’s expectations. She hopes to boost sales by selling at an outdoor market where shoppers can feel more comfortable.
Still, Witt is grateful to be open — there are empty stores in the shopping center where Velvet Window is located.
Small retailers, especially those selling non-necessities like apparel, still are struggling months after state and local governments lifted shutdown orders aimed at containing the virus. With the virus far from under control in many areas, however, consumers worried about getting sick are staying home and doing their purchasing online or, if they venture out, going to big stores like Walmart and Target.
The weak sales and erratic customer traffic have forced store owners to be creative in hopes of persuading customers to stop in rather than order from a big online retailer. But for some owners, disappointing sales and an uncertain outlook have forced them to close their stores for good and stake the future of their businesses on the internet.
Washington was one of the first states to shut down its economy. Ambika Singh felt the impact immediately: Her company, Armoire, rents clothing to professional women. Her customers, suddenly stuck at home, no longer needed outfits for the office, dinners and business trips.
Singh has permanently closed her two stores in Seattle, knowing they couldn’t be sustained. She’s adapted her online business to meet customers’ rapidly changing needs — they wanted different clothes, like luxury loungewear or more dress shirts to look business-like on videoconferences even as they wore sweatpants
Having lost customers due to the weakened economy, Armoire’s revenue is down about 35% from February, which was its best month ever. One of Singh’s biggest challenges is marketing to new customers as she tries to replace the shoppers who left.
The internet has been a refuge for many retailers during the pandemic, said Carlos Castelan, managing director of The Navio Group, a retail consultancy based in Minneapolis. He noted that Shopify, a company that hosts
e-commerce websites, had a 71% increase in new stores in the second quarter compared to a year earlier.
“They’re urgently setting up these e-commerce models to serve their customers,” he said.
The most recent retail sales tallies from the government show sales at clothing sellers, which tend to have physical locations, fell nearly 36% from May through July. But online and other non-traditional retailers saw their sales soar 26%.
Small retailers have also learned to be more customer-friendly. They’re using, for example, texts to communicate with shoppers and making pickups easier by setting aside dedicated parking spaces so people can grab and go, Castelan said. And stores are letting shoppers know they are trying to keep everyone safe.
“The primary driver has been as much about convenience and safety. That’s more the story rather than merchandising,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.