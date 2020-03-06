TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University students and staff are being urged to avoid travel to countries with a high number of coronavirus cases over spring break.
University President Michael Crow released a statement Thursday, just a few days before the start of the school’s week-long hiatus. Crow reiterated that U.S. health officials consider China, Iran, Italy and South Korea high-risk areas for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also deems Japan and Hong Kong as a risk.
Crow said anyone who travels from those countries must undergo a two-week self-quarantine at home or at an off-campus residence. However, nobody officially is enforcing such quarantines.
Crow said the university can help students who may have a hard time with self-isolation for financial or other reasons.
A man in the ASU community was one of the first reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. He was released from isolation Feb. 21 after testing negative for the virus.
Nearly a dozen people in the U.S. have died of coronavirus. Most of the deaths occurred at a suburban Seattle nursing home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.