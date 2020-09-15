LAKE HAVASU CITY — Lake Havasu City police say an at-fault driver was fatally injured in a three-vehicle collision Monday afternoon.
Police officers responded at 1:50 p.m. to the incident on Highway 95 near Price Drive.
“A 2001 gray Toyota Avalon was traveling northbound on SR 95 in the left lane when the vehicle began drifting to the left toward the median center,” said Det. Chris Angus. “The vehicle then came back onto the roadway and collided with a 2008 silver Ford Edge, which was in the right lane traveling northbound.”
Angus said the Avalon then crossed into the center median and continued into oncoming traffic before colliding with an oncoming southbound 2015 Ford Edge.
“The driver and sole occupant of the 2001 Avalon, identified as 33-year old Lake Havasu City resident Marisa Guerreiro, was ejected from the vehicle due to not wearing a seat belt,” Angus said. “She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.”
The only other accident victim who was hurt was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Angus said that speed and impairment were factors of focus in the continuing investigation.
