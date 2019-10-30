KINGMAN — Both attorneys gave alternate stories Wednesday during opening statements in the case of a Kingman man charged with kidnapping and torturing a woman and her son.
Jerry Gilligan, 72, is charged with 18 counts including sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12, aggravated assault, sexual exploitation of a minor, kidnapping and administration of a dangerous drug to another.
In his opening statements, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote said that Gilligan, the woman and her son moved to Kingman in early 2015. It was not until September 2016 when the woman, a family member, found Gilligan in a backyard shed sexual assaulting her 11-year-old son.
Gilligan allegedly then held her and her son prisoner in their home, using rope, chains, duct tape and other bindings to restrict them. Gilligan also physical assaulted them using a Taser, knife and a wooden rod, Cote said.
On Sept. 17, 2016, he allegedly threw battery acid in the woman’s face. He then took her to the Kingman hospital where she finally asked hospital staff to call police, the prosecutor argued.
Cote said he will show to the jury a video that Gilligan made of the woman and her son performing sexual acts on him and on each other.
Gilligan’s defense attorney, Sandra Carr, argued that the case will come down to credibility and that the alleged victim took advantage of a lonely, elderly man. They met in 2014 and moved to Kingman in February 2015.
Gilligan had a job while the woman didn’t. He bought her a home, a car and a motorcycle but in the summer 2016, he was injured and couldn’t work. The shed was too small for someone to even stand up in, Carr argued.
The defense attorney also said the nurse didn’t find a single mark on the boy and there were almost no injuries to the victim’s ankles or wrists. The boy went to school during that time but never asked for help.
Gilligan left the house numerous times, giving them a chance to flee, Carr said. There were computers and other devices in the house. giving them an opportunity to call for help, Carr argued.
Carr said after police initially searched their home, the woman called them back a second time where they found more items of evidence. Carr claimed the woman staged the events.
“There are too many holes in the prosecutor’s story,” Carr said.
The trial before Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. is expected to end Friday.
In February 1988, Gilligan was arrested at a Georgia home and brought back to Arizona for the December 1980 murder of his stepfather, Walter Bopp, in Tucson. Gilligan was sentenced in October 1989 to life in prison but was released from prison in October 2014.
