LAUGHLIN — It had a new name and a slightly different format, but Saturday night’s fundraiser had the same worthy goal.
The Bruce Clark Annual Charity Auction Benefitting the River Fund Inc. brought more awareness — and money — to the local agency that has helped countless residents of the Tri-state.
The dinner and auction at the Tropicana Laughlin bore Clark’s name for the first time. Clark, who died earlier this year, was one of the founding members of the River Fund. He was the longtime owner of TV2-KLBC and was an on-air personality on the television station. His widow, Lin, who is president of the TV station, presided over this year’s fundraiser.
The auction featured an online flavor — bidders used electronic devices to make bids on a variety of items ranging from products donated by local businesses to vacation packages at resorts both inside and outside the Tri-state.
Proceeds from the event go to the River Fund Inc., a nonprofit that provides direct services and referrals to local residents who need help.
Since its creation in 2010, the River Fund, under the command of its president and CEO, Mike Conner, and a volunteer board of directors, has provided $2.26 million in assistance and program grants to thousands of households in the Tri-state.
The annual auction began as a fundraiser for the Southern Nevada Transit Coaltion’s Silver Rider program, used to raise money for the Meals on Wheels program and other needs in the Laughlin area. It became a joint venture with the River Fund before becoming solely a River Fund project a year ago. Clark’s name was added before this year’s event, embodying his spirit into an occasion he played such a significant role in for many years. Clark served as the emcee/auctioneer for previous fundraisers.
Bruce and Lin Clark were honored earlier this year as the Spirit of the Colorado River Award winners in the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Achievement Awards. Lin Clark also served as the Boom Master for Friday night’s Boombox Parade, conducted by the Colorado River Women’s Council in Bullhead City.
