LAKE HAVASU CITY — A boating fatality on Lake Havasu last August has been ruled an accident for which no criminal charges will be filed.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office has determined that prosecution is unwarranted in the Aug. 21 death of Adam Gomez, 17, of Redondo Beach, California.
Gomez was one of four teenagers among five people aboard a boat that was cruising Lake Havasu when the boys decided to jump into the water. Deputy County Attorney Bob Moon said sheriff’s office reports indicated that three boys first made it safely into the water.
Raina Phillips, 45, of Salem, Oregon, the mother of one of the four teens, was operating the boat when Gomez slipped while jumping in at Thompson Bay. Reports indicated he was unable to safely clear the boat and was struck by its propeller before going under water.
Gomez’s body was recovered two days later.
The death investigation determined that Phillips was not impaired and there were no issues with speed, boat operation or other factors that would give rise to finding Phillips at fault.
“There is insufficient evidence of recklessness,” Moon wrote in a memorandum explaining why no charges will be filed. He said there is no direct cause of what has been branded an accidental death.
Moon determined there’s no basis for criminal prosecution, though civil litigation might be possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.