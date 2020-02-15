BULLHEAD CITY — Saturday saw the return of the Mohave High School and River Cruizers car show to celebrate MHS’ 50th anniversary.
Theshow was held at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse for the first time. The floor inside the fieldhouse was packed with vintage and unique custom cars, trucks and motorcycles for the event.
The floor had multiple vendors out for the day including the Girl Scouts selling the last of their cookies for the year, Findlay Chevrolet with its own display booth, popcorn and food vendors, Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9
Foundation, Mohave High School merchandise booth, auto related vendors and much more, including live music all day.
Every kind of car from classics to customs to rat rods, custom-painted Harley Davidsons and even a very rare mint condition original Honda Civic from the early 1970s were on display, and at full count somewhere between 60 and 100 cars trucks and motorcycles were all shined up and on proud display by their owners.
Mehdi Azami, of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, was on hand overseeing the event along with representatives of Mohave High School, the River Cruizers Car Club, Findlay Chevrolet and Anderson Ford whose name graces the fieldhouse outside where overflow cars also were parked.
