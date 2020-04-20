KINGMAN — A company that sells and delivers automotive specialty products is building a large distribution center at the Interstate 40 Industrial Corridor about 10 miles south of Kingman.
The 250,000-square-foot Meyer Distributing facility is under construction near the Griffith Energy power plant.
“We continue to invest in inventory and infrastructure in the Southwest,” said Jeff Braun, chief financial officer for Meyer. “We are expanding delivery service to Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu, Yuma and El Centro on our own trucks with more frequent deliveries right through prime RV country.”
Meyer currently employs 26 people who work in about 90,000 square feet in three buildings leased at the Kingman Airport Industrial Park. The site plan indicates as many as 90 people could work at the distribution center.
The company said the new facility will take automotive accessory and RV products from its distribution hub in Ontario, California.
“We have focused on increasing sales of RV parts in California and Arizona,” said Jason Lents, RV & towing sales manager for Meyer. “We are thankful so many customers are giving us a good look and seeing quickly what we can bring to the table to help their businesses and margins. Our RV parts business has been exploding.”
Braun declined to provide a timetable for project completion, citing uncertainty associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
