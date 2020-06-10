LAUGHLIN — Last back in the water but finally rejoining the Laughlin casino lineup, Avi Resort and Casino is back open in a limited capacity after a shutdown that has lasted more than 80 days.
The casino, operated by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, reopened Monday for slot play and several of the property’s amenities. Today, the resort plans to open a limited number of hotel rooms.
“During Phase I of the reopening, the slot floor, Feathers Café, Mojave Roast Coffee, Road Runner Bar, Gift Shop, and KOA RV Park will be open,” said a statement announcing the reopening. “A limited number of hotel rooms will open on Thursday.... Gaming, food and beverage venues will be have limited occupancy. Once capacity is reached, additional guests will not be allowed in the facility until occupancy is reduced below that maximum level.”
Not everything is opening, however.
“Until further notice, table games, keno, Moonshadow Grille, Aha Cantina, Native Harvest Buffet, Subway, Thrifty Ice Cream, banquets/ballroom, Arrowweed Bar, Whispers Bar, Tiki Bar, valet, Brenden Theaters, arcade, pool, beach, boat ramp and dock are closed. The reopening of temporarily closed venues will be announced in the near future,” the statement said. “Bingo is permanently closed.”
Accroding to the statement, all returning employees have been tested for COVID-19 and all have participated in the AMMCO Environmental Services Training program learning how to properly apply EPA-approved COVID-19 disinfectants.
The training program also included how to properly wear and remove personal protective equipment. As part of the PPE initiatives, all Avi team members will be required to wear a mask.
“The Avi Resort & Casino is excited to welcome back the entire community,” the statement said. “All Avi team members are thrilled to once again provide excellent guest service and hospitality and appreciate our guests’ loyalty. The team has worked diligently to establish measures that will deliver a fun and safe gaming experience.”
Spirit Mountain Casino, the tribal-run casino in Mohave Valley, reopened its slot machines on Monday as well.
