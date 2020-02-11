BULLHEAD CITY — Concerns about a proposed constitutional amendment to ban the creation of immigration sanctuary cities also affecting actions by elected officials to protect Second Amendment rights are unnecessary, according to elected officials at the Arizona State Capitol.
“Reckless sanctuary city policies that impede the ability of our law enforcement to do their jobs have no place in Arizona. This amendment lets the people’s voice be heard and gives all Arizonans the chance to stand up for the rule of law,” said Arizona House Speaker Pro Tempore T.J. Shope, R-District 8.
Shope introduced HCR 2036, titled the “Law Enforcement Cooperation Act,” which would amend the state constitution and add another area to Article II, its Declaration of Rights.
Gov. Doug Ducey has expressed support for HCR 2036.
“Arizona welcomes people from all over the country and the world. We’re also a state that supports the rule of law, and will continue to be,” Ducey said in a news release issued a week ago by the state House of Representatives. “Supporting public safety is an issue that people of all parties can get behind.”
“Section 38 — Restrictions on law enforcement cooperation; sanctuary jurisdiction; prohibitions” starts off thusly: “This state or any county, city, town or political subdivision of this state may not declare itself a sanctuary jurisdiction that through statute, regulation, ordinance, resolution, policy, rule or procedure prohibits or restricts any law enforcement entity from either: ...”
The legislation then spells out immigration-related situations the sponsors want to prevent in its subsections.
It encourages working with other local, state or federal officials to determine the immigration status of anyone as needed. The exception listed is when it could negatively affect a law enforcement investigation. HCR 2036 also promotes cooperation with U.S. Department of Homeland Security notices, requests and orders.
Law enforcement officials still could provide crime victims with information about federal programs that offer immigration assistance, the bill also says.
Tucson’s proposal to declare itself an immigration-related sanctuary city was rejected by voters last November.
State law already forbids sanctuary cities in regards to immigration but a constitutional amendment would ensure police officers are able to communicate and work together with their federal counterparts on this issue, District 5 Rep. Leo Biasiucci, a Republican from Lake Havasu City, said. He is one of the sponsors of HCR 2036.
“Had it (the Tucson sanctuary city initiative) passed, it would have set up a court battle over the issue. A constitutional amendment would ensure that the law would prevail and that challenges would require a subsequent vote of the people of the State of Arizona, in regards to federal immigration laws,” Biasiucci wrote in an email responding to questions posed by the Daily News.
“I do not believe Tucson’s issue would have survived a court fight but I feel it’s better to leave this to the voters, instead of judges to decide.”
HCR 2036 is making its way through the legislature.
Also introduced in the Arizona House of Representatives during this legislative session, pertaining to the Second Amendment, were HB 2033, which greatly resembles recent local Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions, and HB 2093, which states that “an act, treaty order, rule or regulation” of the U.S. government that violates the Second Amendment of U.S. Constitution would be “null, void and unenforceable in this state.”
Biasiucci and District 5 Rep. Regina Cobb, a Republican from Kingman, are associated with all three of these proposals.
“You can’t have something that goes against state law,” said Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter. “If this becomes the law of the land, then our resolution essentially goes away.”
The Bullhead City Council approved a resolution Jan. 21 declaring the city a Second Amendment sanctuary.
La Paz and Yavapai counties have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuary counties in recent days. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors did so Nov. 4.
There are three ways to bring a state constitutional amendment to Arizona voters for their consideration: Through approval by both the state House and Senate; by petition with valid signatures of 15% of the states registered voters — an equal number of voters that participated in the most recent election for governor; or through a constitutional convention called by a statewide vote.
