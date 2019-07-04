PHOENIX — A bald eagle in Arizona has been released into the wild four months after undergoing surgery for a shattered leg bone.
The 3-year-old eagle was released recently at Horseshoe Reservoir northeast of Phoenix, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said.
The bird was found in February on the ground at a dairy farm in Queen Creek. The bird likely would have died if wildlife officials did not help it, the department said.
A medical team from the rehabilitation center Liberty Wildlife did surgery on the bird, using a metal rod and screws to repair the damaged leg.
“This eagle now has another shot at survival, and in a couple of years, when it becomes of breeding age, it may go on to bolster Arizona’s growing bald eagle population,” raptor biologist Kyle McCarty said. “For us, every eagle counts.”
Wildlife officials were familiar with this eagle. They had outfitted the raptor’s legs with numbered metal bands when it was nesting along the Verde River in 2016.
This time they fitted the bird with a GPS transmitter to track its movements, giving biologists the chance to study older birds, McCarty said. The bird was released June 24.
“The use of a GPS transmitter presents a special opportunity because many younger birds do not survive past their first year,” McCarty said. “A 3-year-old-bird will potentially be able to tell us a lot about which areas are important for pre-breeding eagles. We’ll also be afforded the chance to learn about their breeding habitat should the bird and transmitter survive another year or two.”
Last week, the transmitter tracked the young eagle 22 miles north of the Horseshoe Lake release site. On June 30, it flew south along the Verde River, returning to the Bartlett Lake area where it hatched and took its first flight, known as fledging.
Arizona’s bald eagle population has flourished since 1978, when only 11 pairs were counted within the state and the species was listed as endangered. Today there are an estimated 75 adult breeding pairs.
“As an agency, we strive to conserve and protect all of the state’s wildlife, but participating in something like this ahead of the Fourth of July is something special,” McCarty said.
Last year, the number of breeding areas expanded statewide and a record 87 young hatched, with 70 reaching the milestone of their first flight. AZGFD biologists are in the middle of their annual survey for the current breeding year and results will be available later this fall.
For more information about what Arizona Game and Fish Department does to manage the state’s 800-plus native species, including bald eagles, visit www.azgfd.gov. To learn more about what Liberty Wildlife does to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife, visit www.libertywildlife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.