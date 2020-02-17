BULLHEAD CITY — It’s not like Kirk Barton doesn’t have dozens of awards already lining his Farmers Insurance office walls.
The 23-year resident of the community and business owner has been involved with various organizations, groups and causes along the way because he genuinely cares — and he gets a big kick out of helping people anyway he can.
Scanning the many plaques and trophies, it’s pretty clear the community he serves has taken notice of his tireless dedication and has shown its gratitude in return.
Barton is the chairman of the board for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River; the incoming president for Sunrise Rotary; a member of the Mohave Valley Park board; and he also sits on the Bullhead City Fire District Board and Mohave Valley Fire Department Retirement Board. He is a past Kiwanian of the Year.
However his latest achievement illustrates he has taken that commitment one step further when it comes to not only earning the trust of his clients, but keeping it. This time, it’s a global organization of professionals taking notice. It turns out, Barton is one of the top agents on the planet.
“It’s called the Million Dollar Round Table and it’s awarded to the top 1% of life and financial agents in the industry in the world,” he said.
He knows of no other agent in Bullhead City who has achieved the honor.
“Farmers has about 26,000 agents across the country and maybe 30 make it,” he added.
Million Dollar Round Table, the Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of more than 72,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. Membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
But it’s not the award itself that Barton is proud of but the meaning behind it.
“It’s about the amount of life and financial products that you provide for clients,” he said. “But to me, it’s about helping people. I love watching people make money and seeing how excited they get when they do.”
While the award is difficult to achieve, this isn’t Barton’s first rodeo — and health issues made it more of a challenge.
“The last time I made the Round Table, was prior to my leukemia — so that makes this award sweeter,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been in remission for nine years next week.”
Barton also sells insurance for homes, cars, commercial, boats, toys, everything. His philosophy is similar to a person trying on shoes. Stuffing different feet into the same shoe means a lot of people are limping around with feet that hurt.
“It’s not a one-shoe-fits-all situation when it comes to financial services,” he said. “It’s being able to help the individual and his needs. A senior might not want big risks when retirement is closer while a younger person might be a little more fearless.
“The main thing with life insurance is to make sure, if something happens, the family is taken care of financially,” he said. “The biggest misconception about life insurance is that it costs a lot, but it doesn’t cost as much as people think … and it offers peace of mind for the family.”
He said matching the right products to the right people is the difference.
“It comes down to how knowledgeable you are and how much you care about your clients,” he said. “If it looks like the financial climate is going to change dramatically, I call my clients before-hand to protect their investments.
“I’m doing this for the client, not for me,” he added. “If I’m taking care of them, they’re taking care of me.”
Belonging to professional organizations like the Million Dollar Round Table keeps Barton on his toes in the business realm.
“Things are constantly changing and evolving,” he said. “You have to stay on top of it.”
For Barton, it’s about putting other people before himself. Some people call that compassion, but it’s also good business.
To learn about all the services Barton provides, his office is at 3712 Highway 95, Suite 4, or call, 928-758-5855.
