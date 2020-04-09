I love baseball.
As a young man, I played semi-pro baseball and dreamed of one day playing it professionally. I played great defense, but there wasn’t much of a call for a short, chunky shortstop who hit only .200 and had no speed, but that was the dream.
It bothers me significantly that I can’t watch my Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich play right now with the COVID-19 crisis, and I am a big fan of finding something to stimulate our minds and keep us from dropping into a bigger funk with all the quarantining and stay at home orders.
But I was surprised to hear the proposal on Tuesday that Major League Baseball is considering an option to open the season by bringing all 30 major-league teams to Phoenix to play a “modified” schedule.
Look, it’s important that we try to get back to normalcy as soon as possible. I’m even on board with people needing to have something that can help take their minds off of the current state of our city, county, state, country and world.
But, I think this is a seriously flawed plan on many, many fronts.
First of all, we are talking about taking players away from their homes and families for an extended period of time and sequestering them in hotels, dorms or other facilities.
Each team has 25 active players and we would have to assume they would be allowed to expand that to be able to play frequent doubleheaders. Add to that five coaches, athletic trainers and other support personnel and you can expect each team to have roughly 40 people.
Multiply that by 30 teams and we’re talking 1,200 people segregated from their family and friends and brought to Arizona to be locked up in a hotel, a college dorm or some other form of lodging.
Also, players would have to be tested every day. They may be asymptomatic and spreading it to their teammates without knowing it.
You can social distance as much as you want, but there will still be sometimes where that is just not possible. How will the players get from the hotel to the fields? How will a first baseman be able to hold a runner on first? No pick-off plays? No stolen bases allowed? That’s not baseball.
Plus, where are all these 1,200 a day tests coming from. Here in our area we can’t get enough test kits, but we are going to come up with them to test asymptomatic players all in the name of playing a baseball game? What do they think they are? Congressmen?
With no fans, the players will be allowed to sit in the stands instead of the dugout. How will the coaches communicate with them and each other?
Some of the proposed changes include playing seven-inning doubleheaders. How would that affect the record books. What about a seven-inning no-hitter? Still a no-hitter?
Also, how will the players be paid? You have games being played without fans, parking, concessions and a reduced schedule. For sure the owners will not pay them their regular pay, and you also can be sure the players union will not want to try and convince their members to take a pay cut. Could get dicey really quickly. Plus, you can expect some of the players simply will refuse to show up as they are leaving their families (some in other countries) and coming to Arizona risking their health for a modified game at reduced pay.
Sounds perfect!
Finally, the idea is that teams would play at Chase Field, but also at the many spring training sites around the Phoenix area. That’s great for May, but what happens when we get into the end of May and into June when temperatures start climbing into the 100s? Now we have other, potentially more serious health risks on our hands.
Is Major League Baseball looking at this to placate the fans, or is this simply a way for the league to salvage some of the TV money?
Either way, I’m not sure that the American public could stomach watching a bastardized version of our pastime.
I know I couldn’t.
