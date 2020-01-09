PARKER, Ariz. — The Bass Point Day Use Area is once again available for public use.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Lake Havasu Field Office has completed a two-month improvement project to remodel an information kiosk, repair fence posts and cable, paint and repair the vault toilet, remove overgrown vegetation and lay gravel in the parking area. The maintenance staff also posted new signage to improve the visitors’ experience.
The BLM said that the improvement project will allow enhanced recreational opportunities as well as provide fishing access to the Colorado River along the newly constructed hiking trail.
In a prepared statement, Lake Havasu Field Manager Jason West said, “Improvements like these are part of BLM’s priority to enhance recreational opportunities along the river. We are excited to complete this project to create a safe and improved recreation experience for visitors.”
Bass Point Day Use Area is situated along the California side of the Colorado River within the Parker Strip Recreation Area. The site provides river access for fishing and swimming, picnic areas and restroom facilities.
For more information about the site, call the Lake Havasu Field Office at 928-505-1200.
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in the 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of the sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In the 2018 fiscal year, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country.
This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.
