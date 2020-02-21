BULLHEAD CITY — Members of the Bullhead City Elementary School District Governing Board on Thursday accepted many of the intergovernmental agreements with the Colorado River Union High School District.
Board members approved contents of the agreements for administration, district offices, purchasing, transportation and technology functions.
BCESD board members still had questions about specific portions of the Coyote Canyon campus use and special education consortium agreements, such as the process used to determine how much time an administrator would spend with each district.
BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart said she would bring answers to the board members when they meet on March 18.
The agreements exist so the two districts can benefit by working together or sharing costs. The districts continue abiding by the most recent agreements covering all seven areas.
In other business, the board members:
Approved changes in the district’s public records regulation that would increase the cost per printed page of requested records from 10 cents to 50 cents per page. For projects requiring more than an hour of labor there will be a charge of $35 per hour.
Accepted Stewart’s reports — including the 12-month update on how the district is addressing concerns raised in a performance audit dated November of 2018 by the Arizona Auditor General’s office. That audit found 16 areas of concern and the district has so far implemented improvements to address six of them.
Talked about how law enforcement will target a few key areas to issue citations to drivers who don’t stop for school buses that are picking up or dropping off children. Arizona requires all drivers to stop before approaching school buses with stop arms and flashing lights. That includes drivers traveling both directions from the stopped school bus.
Chose a calendar for the 2020-21 school year. The choice was between two configurations. The choice was based on the calendar chosen by the Colorado River Union High School board.
Heard that Chartwell’s Food Service is considering replacing its after-school snack program with a boxed supper program beginning in the summer of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.