BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District governing board heard that the district intends to file an appeal of the grades assigned by the Arizona Department of Education to three of its schools.
Bullhead City Middle School and Fox Creek Junior High both were given an “F” and Sunrise Elementary School was given a “D.”
The ratings are for the previous school year of 2018-19.
Supt. Carolyn Stewart noted that among challenges for the schools given below-average grades was the beginning of realignments for the 2018-19 school year of Bullhead City Middle School campus to a fifth- and sixth-grade campus and Fox Creek Junior High having just seventh- and eighth-graders.
Stewart became superintendent over the summer to prepare for the current 2019-2020 school year.
Desert Valley, Diamondback and Sunrise became K-4 schools and the students of Coyote Canyon Elementary were distributed among the other three campuses beginning in the 2018-19 school year.
Staff at all three schools given below-average grades met with parents and have improvement plans, Stewart said.
The ratings weren’t bad all around, however, because two other schools received passing grades: Desert Valley School received a “B” and Diamondback Elementary School was given a “C.”
IGAs
BCESD board wants to continue pursuing intergovernmental agreements with the Colorado River Union High School District for this school year.
CRUHSD board members decided Monday that it was too late in the year to continue the update process and dropped the matter.
The BCESD board, however, is concerned about having to cover some costs on its own. An earlier version of the agreements remains in effect.
In other business:
- Accepted a statement of charges and recommendation of dismissal of Jeff Mahan, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Bullhead City Middle School. The board also authorized delivery of the statement to the teacher and to dismiss him. Mahan has a right to a hearing regarding the decision. No details have been made public about why this action is being taken.
- Elected Kory Burgess as president of the board for 2020. He succeeds Diane Beardsley, who served as president for much of 2019 after the resignation of Melinda Sobraske last spring. Brandee DuBois will be the board clerk for 2020.
