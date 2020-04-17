BULLHEAD CITY — Members of the Bullhead City Elementary School District board made decisions about an array of matters on Thursday.
Arizona’s state legislators approved a skinny budget before going on recess in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The state’s budget picture is expected to be drastically different when legislators return. The current budget is expected to be even tighter than anticipated, reflecting the economic impact the pandemic has had. Members of the Finance Advisory Committee anticipate a $1 billion shortfall over the next two years, according to The Center Square.
Board members approved contracts for certified employees and work agreements for classified staff. Both segments of the BCESD work force won’t see a raise above their 2019-20 salaries unless they have resigned their positions or were notified of intent not to offer them a contract.
This could change if the finalized state budget includes an increase in per-pupil funding.
All administrative performance evaluations were done before school campuses closed.
Several teachers weren’t evaluated, however. All of these employees previously were reviewed and had performed with “no” or “no significant” concerns, said Supt. Carolyn Stewart.
The organizational chart for special services has been modified. Within this group of services are special needs, pre-school and the BCESD Life Academy.
The director of special education will no longer supervise or operate the pre-school program but will be required to have an administrative certificate. The district also would like to have someone with educational psychologist certification.
The position of special education secretary will be eliminated. However, there will be a pre-school coordinator position created to manage various funding sources, coordinate the programs and assist the director in writing grants.
The pre-school health attendant also will be a clerk.
Stewart said the changes would cost $13,200 plus benefits for one employee and recommended them to better serve all of the students in the three groups.
School district employees have been reacting to a wave of requirements and adjustments related to the COVID-19 outbreak. There is an upside to the campuses being closed, however: Time to catch up with building and maintenance projects at all campuses.
Stewart reported that the Colorado River Union High School District Academy should be removed completely from the Coyote Canyon School by mid-May.
Thursday’s BCESD meeting was streamed live because of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline to limit the number of people to 10 at gatherings.
Unfortunately, a technical glitch resulted in some viewers not being able to watch most of the meeting.
The meeting was recorded and will be available for review, according to staff.
