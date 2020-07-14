BULLHEAD CITY — Online classes are scheduled to begin July 29 for students in the Bullhead City Elementary School District.
Members of the BCESD board are taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to how instruction is set up once Aug. 17 arrives, the day Gov. Doug Ducey determined schools can begin in-person instruction after a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases prompted concerns about many school districts opening earlier.
Ducey’s order allows districts to offer online instruction before Aug. 17. So the BCESD will start instruction on the day board members originally approved.
Board members will meet Aug. 12 to discuss whether there should be any changes in virus-related protocol, such as whether to require wearing of masks, if in-person instruction does start Aug. 17.
“Part of the challenge is that parents are waiting to see what our plan is about,” said BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart. “As much as possible we want to give kids a quality education.”
She said it’s likely to require some additional time for some parents to feel confident enough to have their children return to campus next month.
It’s optimal to provide students with face-to-face instruction, she said, but not all parents may be willing to have their children be in a classroom by mid-August.
Stewart also pointed out that parents aren’t alone when it comes to feeling anxious about the upcoming school year with the COVID-19 pandemic. So do many school and district employees.
Board president Kory Burgess said he’d prefer masks not be required. He did say that teachers who feel as if they need to wear face coverings should be comfortable in doing so.
Stewart told board members that face coverings were recommended as a requirement by attorneys.
She also asked that all parents register their children even though they might already be registered. It will allow for the school to have updated information — especially accurate parent contact information.
Dealing with COVID-19 has required planning on the part of educators. But flexibility has been highly necessary, too.
“It’s really critical we can contact parents correctly and quickly,” she said.
Staff also will ask parents whether they need Chromebooks and hot spots to access the online instruction network.
Other precautions will include temperature taking of people coming to campus, as well as heightened cleaning and sanitizing. Nonessential visitors likely will be kept close to the front entrances of campuses so they can’t potentially spread COVID-19.
The opening plan will be discussed further when the board meets Aug. 12. That could include deciding whether to opt for a hybrid instruction plan that would combine in-person and online class instruction or just classroom teaching.
If Ducey decides the virus is spreading too heavily by mid-August, the in-person start date could be further postponed.
In other business, the board:
- Gave final approval to the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget of nearly $17.7 million.
- Opted not to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the group Greater Phoenix Educational Management Council and AZ Educational Management Council.
