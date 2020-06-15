BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District will conduct a workshop and regular board meeting tonight at the board office.
District offices remain under COVID-19 restrictions so the building will be closed to the public with a maximum of 10 people — board members and staff — allowed in the room. The meeting will be streamed via YouTube.
Persons wishing to submit comments or questions must do so in writing by noon today. Questions may be emailed to kburleson@crsk12.org.
The workshop, starting at 5 p.m., will cover the standard fiscal year-end budget revision and a detailed proposal by Supt. Carolyn Stewart and a district task force on school building reopenings under various scenarios using guidelines from the Arizona Department of Education, Arizona Department of Health Service and Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Both workshop items also appear on the regular-meeting agenda, for possible action by the board.
Also at the regular meeting, the board will be asked to adopt a resolution in support of additional federal funding for the reopening of public schools.
The board also is expected to discuss, in executive session, Stewart’s contractual performance goals. Any action would come after the board reconvenes in open session. Stewart’s one-year anniversary as superintendent is July 1.
