BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today. Among items scheduled: Possible approval of a revised calendar for the 2020-21 academic year; hear about various budget-related items; and hold an executive session focusing on the superintendent’s performance goals for the upcoming school year.
Concerns about spreading the COVID-19 virus through large public gatherings are ongoing so the public can’t come to the meeting. However, people can watch it streamed live online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBirmtiSbnM.
Public comments that people would want to make at the meeting are to be sent by email to kburleson@crsk12.org, no later than noon today. Comments will be read individually or according to the subject matter.
