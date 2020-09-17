BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District governing board meets today at 5:30 p.m. in district office, 1004 Hancock Road.
There will be limited seating. Face masks are to be worn and social distance kept among attendees because of COVID-19.
The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/9wKCSHArSp0.
Those not attending wishing to address the BCESD board during call to the public should email comments to kburleson@crsk12.org by noon today.
