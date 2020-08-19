BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. today at the district office, 1004 Hancock Road.
Among items on the list are intergovernmental agreements for this school year, mostly between BCESD and Colorado River Union High School District regarding administration and technology.
Other area districts are participating in BCESD-CRUHSD agreements concerning transportation and purchasing.
The idea is to share costs and maximize resources when appropriate.
Also being discussed — and possibly approved — is Arizona School Boards Association recommendations regarding policies about the Basic Instructional Program and Parental Involvement in Education.
The instructional advisory is about Sandra Day O’Connor Civics Celebration Day on Sept. 25, during which Arizona’s public schools will devote a majority of the day on civics education. It’s not a holiday.
And Parental Involvement in Education is development of a plan for improving participation by parents as well as parent-teacher cooperation in the schools. Homework, attendance and discipline are areas highlighted. Parents learning about their children’s course of study and creating a procedure for parents to withdraw their child from activities they find harmful to their children are cited.
The public is invited to attend. Social distancing will occur and face masks are required.
The meeting will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/-wB-7kAvf5g.
