BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District board meets today at 5:30 p.m. in the Colorado River Schools district office, 1004 Hancock Road.
Among items on the board’s agenda is discussion about how the district is addressing 16 concerns raised in a performance audit dated November of 2018 by the Arizona Auditor General’s Office.
Such performance audits are performed randomly by the state. Financial audits of districts are separate procedures and occur annually.
The 12-month interval update notes that the district completed these recommended actions:
- Requiring independent review and approval of purchases before said purchases are made and maintaining documents related to them.
- Reducing the number of people with
- administration-level access to its computer network and systems.
- Having a formal process to ensure that terminated employees have their computer access removed promptly.
- Ensuring that bus driver certification requirements are met and appropriately documented.
- Making certain that bus driver drug test notifications and test results from the testing facility are to be sent to district employees not subject to such testing.
The audit occurred before the hiring of BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart last July. Districtwide corrective measures began before Stewart arrived but she signed off on those five.
Actions to be implemented include strengthening controls and oversight over fuel purchases; completing development of an information technology contingency plan; improving its process to issue and track district keys; and completing revision of its intergovernmental agreements with Colorado River Union High School District.
Records fees
Board members will consider raising fees for obtaining copies of district records such as meeting minutes, agendas, records, contracts, financial records and statistical summaries.
For example, cost for pages requested would rise from 10 cents per copy to 50 cents per page. Also under the proposed policy changes would be a $35 per hour charge for labor if a request requires more than an hour to fulfill.
Parent involvement agreement
On the consent agenda is the BCESD parent involvement agreement.
This document outlines the district’s statutory requirements, a school-parent compact and describes how the district will implement it.
