BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District governing board on Thursday will weigh teacher pay and another grading-system change, among other issues.
The meeting begins with a budget workshop at 5 p.m. followed by the regional meeting at 5:30 in the district office at 1004 Hancock Road.
Supt. Benje Hookstra said that legislative appropriations would cover roughly a 5% raise. However, he said, a good chunk of that money is eaten up by an increase in the district’s employee health insurance costs.
Incoming Supt. Carolyn Stewart has put together a set of compensation packages for the board to look at, Hookstra said.
The teacher-pay discussion will precede consideration of the BCESD’s 2019-2020 budget. District administrators have proposed $15,364,292 in spending, which is about $450,000 above the budget for the current fiscal year.
Hookstra said that the BCESD is expecting $767,667 in capital money from the state, which is about $360,000 more than it received for 2018-2019. He said that continues a trend in recent years as the capital dollars gradually are being restored.
The state withheld capital money while trying to keep budgets balanced after the Great Recession, which began in about 2007. Hookstra said that this year’s amount should remain constant for two years, after which it should be restored to pre-recession levels. Capital money is used for items such as construction and buying new school buses.
He said that for the BCESD, that would mean more than $1 million annually.
The budget will be posted after approval, and the board will adopt it in July.
Board members also will discuss possibly changing to a standards-based report card. Hookstra said students could be rated as “proficient,” “minimally proficient,” “highly proficient” or “not at all proficient.”
He said the new grading system would reflect the district’s standards-based curriculum, and would be more along the lines of the way the state grades schools.
“It all goes back to teaching to mastery,” Hookstra said.
The BCESD in 2011 adopted a grading scale that classified only scores of 94% and above as “A” grades, compared to the common scale, on which an “A” is earned at 90% and above. District officials in April told the board that the policy has shown some unintended consequences of the scale, which places the cutoff for earning a “D” at 70%.
Also on the agenda are a set of policy changes recommended by the Arizona School Boards Association. They cover areas that include how to direct citizens to the district’s public records, what student information should be sought when enrolling a child and relaxed restrictions on sticking with an audit firm.
Board members will consider a bid for a fuel contract with Kingman’s Rebel Oil Co. Rebel was the sole bidder; if approved, it will continue to provide diesel and gasoline to the BCESD, along with tank use and equipment maintenance.
