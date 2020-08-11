BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the district office, 1004 Hancock Road.
Focus of the special board meeting will be on matters pertaining to the eventual return of schools within the district to in-person instruction.
School campuses across the state were shut down after the COVID-19 virus became a national concern last spring. BCESD provided virtual learning until the end of the school year and is continuing with it this school year, which began July 29.
BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart recommended the district continue virtual schooling, online and distance learning, through Oct. 1 — the end of the first academic quarter.
Her recommendation came from discussions with other school superintendents, school directors, school principals that make up the district’s Leadership Team and by paying “careful attention to the concerns of teachers and other employees.”
Stewart said she also consulted public health professionals and pored over documents about the virus.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health pointed to the Bullhead City area not yet reaching the state benchmark of two consecutive weeks with positive cases below 7% of those tested and advised school districts to follow the state’s guidelines.
The liability insurer for Colorado River Schools, Arizona School Risk Retention Trust, Inc., recommended the BCESD and CRUHSD follow prescribed metrics and guidelines to ensure safety of students, staff and their family members while they are on any of the campuses. The trust is a property, liability and workers’ compensation insurance co-op funded by its members — public school districts and community colleges — according to the BCESD.
The Mohave Valley School District intends to have distance learning through its first quarter, which ends Oct. 2.
CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora also recommended spending the first quarter of the school year focused on virtual learning. His recommendations came from most of the same sources as Stewart’s with the most significant substitution being CRUHSD employees, principals and administrators.
CRUHSD district board members decided Monday to look toward reopening in-person learning based on what they hoped would be a customized version of the Arizona Department of Health Services’ guidelines.
Some CRUHSD board members cited Aug. 24 as a target date for beginning in-person learning with a variety of safety precautions and an option for parents to keep their children at home.
They stated that the guidelines, while suitable for the state’s larger school districts, aren’t fitting for the smaller CRUHSD district because COVID-19 testing wasn’t widely available. The benchmarks would be more difficult for the district to reach because more of the people tested in the Bullhead City area were likely to have tested positive for the virus.
After consulting with county and state health officials, the CRUHSD board will meet Monday to decide on a reopening plan and time line.
Other related issues before the BCESD board: Face-covering policies as well as a memorandum of understanding between the district and Boys & Girls Club of the Colorado River for the club to provide BCESD Virtual School Safe Site for children to learn.
The meeting will be open to the public and streamed live. However, fewer than 40 people will be allowed inside the meeting room.
The streaming video link is https://youtu.be/hL9vQWo2BP8.
People watching the video who also want to make their opinions known need to submit comments in advance. Email those comments by noon today to kburleson@crsk12.org. These emails will be read into the record during the Call to the Public portion of the meeting.
