BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Elementary School and Colorado River Union High School districts are expanding free meal programs available to students on campus and attending school online.
The combination of neighborhood delivery by bus, campus grab-and-go, and lunch in school will vary by site. Program transitions begin on Tuesday and Sept. 14.
Free breakfasts and lunches will continue to be available for all students age 18 and younger — regardless of where they attend school — at least through the end of the fall semester on Dec. 17.
Reinstating this summer’s highly successful neighborhood delivery program was sought by many school districts, including BCESD and CRUHSD, requested by parents, and is a direct result of a policy change last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Also gone are restrictions requiring meal pickups at the sites students attend, making it easier for families with children at more than one school.
Neighborhood deliveries start Sept. 14, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The full list of meal delivery bus stops will be available shortly on the school district’s website, www.crsk12.org.
On Tuesday, the following changes take place:
- The last week of midday drive-through grab-and-go meals will be provided at Desert Valley, Diamondback and Sunrise Elementary Schools, Bullhead City Middle School and Fox Creek Junior High School. One day of meals will be provided on Sept. 8, and two days of meals will be provided on Sept. 9.
- The drive-through grab-and-go meal pick-up times at Mohave and River Valley high schools will change to 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is to better accommodate students attending online and onsite classes until noon.
On Sept. 14, another change will take place:
• The grab-and-go meals at the elementary, middle and junior high schools will be eliminated, and transition will begin to the neighborhood deliveries by bus that morning.
Students currently receiving on-site support will continue to get free school breakfasts and lunches on campus. So will students returning to campus when in-person instruction begins later this month.
The students’ meal program during the classroom closure is coordinated by Bullhead City Elementary School and Colorado River Union High School districts and Chartwells, the schools’ food service vendor.
Meals are available to all children, not just those in the two districts.
The USDA’s National School Lunch, School Breakfast and Summer Meal Programs provide healthy meals which, for many students, are the only nutritious meals of the day. The programs have received bipartisan support since first passed by Congress in 1946.
