BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Elementary School District governing board members said Thursday evening that they’re interested in the possibilities surrounding standards-based report cards.
But they seemed to be wary of making the change for the upcoming school year.
In fact, the board voted to direct district administrators to bring a change to the grading scale before them next month.
If approved, the BCESD will return to a traditional grading scale, with a student scoring 90% or above earning an “A” grade. Since the 2011-2012 school year, the district’s students had to score 94% or higher to get “As.”
Standards-based report cards, Supt. Benje Hookstra said, focus on student proficiency at meeting standards identified in BCESD curriculum, and would align with the way the state grades schools.
Incoming Supt. Carolyn Stewart told board members that the idea is to match the district’s assessment system to its proficiency standards, and that the proposed method would be more revealing in terms of determining whether a child is ready to move on to the next grade.
A report card, she said, would show where a student was at the end of a grading period, compared to a letter grade that’s essentially an average score for work done up to that point. She compared it to going to see an artist perform.
“What we care about is how that performance is,” Stewart said. “We don’t want to average all the practice that led up to that.”
Board President Diane Beardsley said she liked the idea of report cards showing exactly how students are doing on which standards, but would like to see that information listed alongside letter grades.
Member Kory Burgess said that a district committee formed to study the issue strayed far from its original purpose — namely, to weigh whether to keep the current grading scale or revert to the traditional scale, after district officials in April talked about some unintended consequences of the change, which impacted lower-performing students.
Burgess, who served on the committee, said the move to standards-based report cards could help with one of the BCESD’s major goals, ensuring that students know the material inside-out.
”Our goal is education of kids to mastery,” he said. “What this standards-based thing does is push them toward mastery. The kids know they need to master that skill.”
Burgess also said that a focus on standards would help teachers tailor their lessons to fit student needs.
Board member Brandee Dubois said she’d like to see report cards that address proficiency on the standards, and that letter grades could reflect on how much effort a student committed in class.
Board member Geni Borland said the standards-based model might be too complicated for parents, some of whom have difficulty understanding what goes into a letter grade.
She said she does not want to go away from having letter grades.
Board member Doug Lutz said that teachers are already in preparation for the new school year and that changing the grading system at this point is unnecessary.
Stewart, who takes over July 1, will bring the policy change before the board at its July 11 meeting.
Board members tabled an agenda item related to possible teacher pay raises. They wanted more time to study options Stewart has put together.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a budget of $15,364,292 for fiscal year 2019-20. It’s about $450,000 higher than this year’s budget.
