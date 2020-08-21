BULLHEAD CITY — Now that the Bullhead City Elementary School District board has set a target date of Sept. 28 to resume in-person learning at its campuses, board members heard about an option for families that want to continue keeping their children out of school for the remainder of the semester because of COVID-19-related health concerns.
If a student doesn’t return to campus by Sept. 28, they won’t be able to return to campus until the start of the second semester in January of 2021. They will continue virtual learning for the rest of the semester. It’s a way to provide consistency in the classroom.
BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart explained to board members that while there have been complaints from some parents about the amount of time spent each day in virtual school, the entire day isn’t spent in front of the screen.
There are breaks as well as time spent with eyes away from the computer completing other tasks throughout the school day.
Even though there have been pleas from parents to shorten school days, online instruction occurs from the overall same time length as a day spent learning on campus.
It has to be, else the school could lose crucial funding because school funding is tied to instructional hours at the elementary school level.
“We don’t want to be in a position to have to make up days,” Stewart stressed.
Another reason why educators are reluctant to decrease length of the school day is that when students return “we want them to have a sense of what a day is like,” she added.
Subpoena
The Arizona Attorney General’s office is looking into procurement practices that occurred before Stewart became superintendent, before July 1, 2019. An investigation is ongoing and the district received a subpoena.
‘We’re cooperating,” Stewart told the board.
No other details were provided.
Free and reduced meals
BCESD is among school districts in the Southwest asking the federal government to allow school districts to go back to the distribution system used previously for providing families with free- and reduced-price meals.
The parent pick-up system is inconvenient for families in a variety of ways, Stewart said.
If a family has children who attend different schools, such as one child in elementary school and another in middle school, parents have to go to the different schools to pick up those meals.
Also, school is going on during the pick-up times — so someone has to be with children at home learning — and some families don’t own cars.
The district would prefer to deliver the meals to the families because it’s less disruptive.
Executive session
Arizona’s open meeting law is expected to be revised so that it will allow public bodies to go into executive session to discuss or consider matters related to school safety plans, programs or operations.
Several state legislative bills related to this topic were created earlier in the year. State legislators return to the capitol for a second regular session beginning Tuesday.
More Safe Spaces coming
There is no more space left for Safe Space students at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River.
However, the BCESD is working on an agreement with Little Scooters for additional space. Five classrooms are going to be opened up at the Coyote Canyon campus as well to accommodate need for families that can’t stay home with children during virtual learning.
The district pays for this through a special grant program.
Some students receive Targeted Learning Support, such as those who are special education, English language learners and students from homeless families.
Information technology
Board members agreed with proposed changes in the composition of duties assumed by employees in the information technology departments as well as three other intergovernmental agreements proposed for the current school year.
The others are purchasing, transportation and administration. The primary partner is the Colorado River Union High School District.
New special ed director
LaCheyna Sparrow-Adebiyi begins work on Monday for the BCESD as its new director of special education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.