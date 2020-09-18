BULLHEAD CITY — Board members of the Bullhead City Elementary School District met Thursday night and focused much of their time on updates to the district’s Back-to-School Plan.
The BCESD campuses will re-open for in-person classes on Sept. 28; Thursday was the last scheduled opportunity for the board as a group to discuss changes in the plan before re-opening day arrives.
Board President Kory Burgess said he was glad recent COVID-19 data indicated that the virus has been slowing down.
Earlier in the summer, he proposed to open the campuses in August and commented that the recent data was better than even he had expected.
Masks will be worn by adults and students. Classes will move around as a group most of the time to lessen the chance of spreading the virus. People arriving on BCESD campuses will have their temperatures taken along with some other precautions to screen for potential COVID illness.
Site counselors will be providing support to parents and teachers so students can learn about hygiene needed to keep the virus at bay.
There will be a lot of cleaning and sanitizing occurring. Classrooms, shared workspaces, appliances and electronic equipment will be among the cleaning priorities. The district will have additional employees for that crucial aspect of bringing people together indoors.
There will be limited use of libraries, play areas and some special classrooms.
Cafeterias will be closed and eating will occur in the classrooms to keep children in the same classrooms together to control spread and make it easier to keep campuses clean.
Burgess, along with some other board members, wanted to find a way to not have children eating in the classrooms.
“In my mind, eating in the classroom might be more hazardous than eating in the cafeteria,” said board member Brandee DuBois.
When Supt. Carolyn Stewart mentioned that breakfast has been eaten in classroom for several years, one of the other board members had a comeback:
“I’ve been against it for several years,” said board member Geni Borland, who also said the practice has been dirty, messy and that some foods end up at unsafe temperatures.
“The cafeteria is just safer and more cost-effective,” Borland said.
Stewart said that it would require bringing in students in shifts to eat in the cafeterias — and sit a safe distance away from one another — as well as require extra full-blown cleaning sessions to keep it safe.
Another task force idea that concerned some board members was having classes take restroom breaks as a group and not separately. Stewart said that is also to limit the number of times facilities had to be cleaned and keep the classes contained as a group.
Another issue brought up was not allowing backpacks. Board members weren’t sold on that idea, either.
Stewart explained that the virus travels well and that younger children have a habit of packing toys and other objects that could hold the COVID-19 germs.
Having any objects out in the open can prove distracting to children, said Burgess.
“We’re trying to minimize everything they are bringing and taking home,” Stewart said.
Even homework requiring paper is not to be coming from home. The study packets sent out last semester has to be quarantined for a week before being distributed to the campuses.
She stressed that many of the aspects of the plan are “only temporary.”
It was pointed out that children won’t be the ones pumping out their hand sanitizer. It will be the adults.
“Little kids have a tendency to over-pump and eat it,” Stewart explained.
The board consensus was to allow backpacks with the recommendation that contents be limited to necessary items. And students will be able to use the restroom alone, if necessary.
Some students are continuing virtual school, which began July 29, for the remainder of the semester. Families that haven’t informed the district about not wanting their children returning to campus by today will be considered as having in-person pupils, Stewart told the board.
She said the district is preparing for 60% of its students to return to BCESD campuses.
The document was created by the district’s COVID-19 Task Force, which is chaired by Stewart and included administrators, specialists from various educational and academic specialties, transportation, technology, communications, food service and maintenance shared their knowledge for the plan. Surveys presented to parents and employees were included in this plan as well.
It provided plans and protocols to best provide for the safety of students, staff and visitors; on-site and alternative distance academic programs; and, human, material, and technological resources necessary, as is stated in the introduction.
Board members didn’t need to vote on it Thursday but were asked by Stewart to review the document and sign off on it so it can be updated for public viewing on the district website Monday.
In other business:
w Board members recommended Charlene Dias be appointed to the board by Mohave County Schools Supt. Mike File.
