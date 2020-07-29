BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District has rolled out a modified free school breakfast and lunch program for the new school year.
With school buildings still closed but online classes now in session, each elementary, middle and junior high school will have grab-and-go meals available for students studying at home. As part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, healthy meals are available for pickup every Monday and Wednesday on each campus.
Breakfast and lunch for two consecutive days will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each pickup day. All BCESD students are automatically eligible for free meals, per federal guidelines for the entire district.
Unlike the summer meal program, which was open to all area youths, students must be enrolled and attending virtual classes in order to qualify for the school year meals. Parents or students must go to the child’s assigned school to receive meals, where information will be verified through school rosters.
Parents of children attending the preschool program at Coyote Canyon School should pick up their meals at the adjacent Bullhead City Middle School.
Families with questions may contact the school district office at 928-758-3961.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Any compliance issues should be directed to Sunny McDaniel at 928-758-3961, ext. 1020, or by email at smcdaniel@crsk12.org.
