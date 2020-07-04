BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District has received state approval to resume free summer meals Monday for another month.
The two drive-through grab-and-go meal locations will be at Desert Valley School on Marina Boulevard, and Fox Creek Junior High School on Desert Sky Boulevard just off the Bullhead Parkway and Adobe Road.
Meals will be available from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through July 28.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free summer food service program is available to all children and teens 18 and younger, including recent graduates.
Monday meals will be boxed for Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday meals will be for Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday meals will be only for Friday.
“We’re pleased to be able to offer this service for another month,” said BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart. “This is a challenging time for our students and their families, and many who rely on school meals during the school year continue to have food and nutritional issues over the summer.”
Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age (up to 18). There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
The USDA originally allowed the summer meal program to launch early, during the state-mandated school closures in mid-March. For the next three months, nearly 82,000 free meals were served to Bullhead City Elementary and Colorado River Union High School District students at school pick-up sites and neighborhood drop-off locations. Because the program lapsed in late June, BCESD officials applied to renew it. Approval was granted late in the week.
Chartwells Schools Dining Services, the food service vendor for several local school districts, is overseeing the summer meal program.
Parents with questions may call the BCESD office during regular business hours.
