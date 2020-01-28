BULLHEAD CITY — Schools in the Bullhead City Elementary School District that received low grades from the Arizona State Board of Education have been presenting plans for improvement to students’ parents, guardians and interested community members.
Bullhead City Middle School and Fox Creek Junior High both were given an “F” and Sunrise Elementary School was given a “D.” School grades were based on information provided to the state from the 2018-2019 school year.
“Little things make a big impact,” said Fox Creek Principal Melissa Bond. She described progress that so far has allowed administrators and staff to feel “very optimistic.”
Among challenges for the schools given below-average grades was the beginning of realignments for the 2018-19 school year. Bullhead City Middle School was converted to a fifth- and sixth-grade campus and Fox Creek Junior High to seventh- and eighth-graders.
Letters went out in December to parents and guardians of students at the three schools and provided an overview about how administrators want to improve those state grades and, in turn, how students at these schools are educated.
The plan is providing effective leadership, teachers, instruction, curriculum, and time organization, as well as ensuring that the campuses provide students with a culture, climate and conditions hospitable to learning, and family engagement, BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart said in the letter.
Stewart became superintendent between the 2018-19 and current 2019-20 school years.
Fox Creek administrators delivered their open presentation Monday afternoon.
Improvements have started at the seventh- and eighth-grade campus but parents are being asked to offer their thoughts and opinions as improvements continue being implemented during the 2020-21 school year that will begin in July.
Tawnya Hage, the school’s instructional coach, talked about how every core area has been given new curriculum or a new set of standards within the past couple of years.
It’s more rigorous and there are gaps to fill in from prior years. But staff believes the students will benefit long-term academically, Hage said after the meeting.
While the state board of education’s letter grades are based on standardized testing, there are a lot of unseen factors behind those numbers, staff also pointed out.
Not all the things being done are overtly related to academics but could make the learning environment better. Some already have accomplished exactly that.
For example, sounding of campus-wide bells at the start of the school day and to signal that classes are beginning, ending and that lunchtime is over, started this year at Fox Creek, according to Stewart and administrators of the campus.
Such signals are cues not only for the students to stick to the school day schedule; the bells also signal that it’s time to learn, Stewart said after the meeting.
Also at Fox Creek, the number of student discipline issues has decreased significantly during this school year. Policies against student fighting and tardiness are more stringent than in the recent years.
Fox Creek’s troubles with student discipline, grades and truancy were the topic of discussion in April by the BCESD board.
Now, “the general feel on campus is a lot different,” Bond said.
Stewart and others at the open meeting said they also want students to feel safe on campus. Hage said that a small number of students were interviewed by staff to find out if they have adults on campus with whom they can discuss concerns. Grades weren’t factored in when teachers picked the students to participate.
All of the students reported having at least one adult with whom they feel comfortable enough to confide in. Some said they have at least three.
“Kids need to feel safe,” Stewart added.
Sunrise Elementary School parents received a similar open presentation last week. Adults responsible for students at Bullhead City Middle School were asked to attend a meeting Tuesday to hear what administrators there plan to do to improve.
Parents and guardians interested in obtaining specific school improvement plans are asked to contact the school their child attends: Sunrise Elementary, Bullhead City Middle or Fox Creek Junior High.
