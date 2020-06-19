BULLHEAD CITY — All three Bullhead City Elementary School District grade schools will be enrolling and registering new kindergarten students on Tuesday, June 30, for the fall semester.
Due to large group assembly restrictions, the previous annual kindergarten round-up is, for this year, a more formal kindergarten registration, with set times for new students who will turn 5 years old by Aug. 31.
Kindergarten registration will be held at Desert Valley, Diamondback and Sunrise Elementary schools from noon to 6 p.m. in one-hour blocks, depending upon the children’s last names.
“This gives parents a chance to start the school registration process early and not have to wait until the last minute,” said Supt. Carolyn Stewart.
Parents should bring their children who will attend kindergarten. Additionally, a birth certificate, immunization record and proof residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, and parental or guardian I.D. are necessary, along with any applicable child custody court documents. Incomplete registrations will not be accepted.
Information in Spanish also will be available.
Registrations at all three sites are: Last name starting with A-D, noon; last initial E-H, 1 p.m.; I-L, 2 p.m.; M-P, 3 p.m.; Q-T, 4 p.m.; and U-Z, 5 p.m.
Stewart noted that it is important for each incoming student to know his or her name, numbers, the alphabet, writing, drawing, colors, sight word recognition, routines and the ability to tell time. Information will also be available for parents whose students may have special needs.
Welcome kits donated each year by the Order of the Eastern Star also be provided.
The fall semester for the 2020-21 Bullhead City Elementary school year starts July 29. Additional information about this year’s kindergarten registration is available on the district website www.crsk12.org or by calling the district office at 928-758-3961.
