BULLHEAD CITY -— The Bullhead City Elementary School District will hold information sessions for parents and guardians at three campuses that received “D” or “F” grades from the Arizona Department of Education.
The district challenged the grades -— it’s outlining plans to improve the schools which have included administrative and staff changes, strengthening weaker areas of education, bolstering both student and parent engagement, as well as greater transparency.
Sunrise Elementary already held its meeting.
The forums are:
- Fox Creek Junior High School, 3 p.m. today.
- Bullhead City Middle School, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Additional information is available by contacting the school your children or attends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.