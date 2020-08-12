BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District board directed staff to plan for Monday, Sept. 28, as the first day of in-person instruction.
The board held a special meeting Wednesday to make decisions about safely returning students and staff to campus.
A teacher addressed the board in person to ask that it follow the recommendation of BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart to continue virtual learning through the first quarter of the school year, which ends Oct. 1.
Some feared having children go back too soon; others feared having children stay isolated at home for too long. But all were concerned about the well-being of the district’s nearly 4,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grades.
There was one in-person speaker, as well as several emailed comments read aloud during Wednesday’s Call to the Public.
“We are not ready for in-person learning at this time,” said Ava Smith, a first-grade teacher at Desert Valley Elementary School. She was at the meeting. “(In the U.S.) 97,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks of July.”
Smith was referring to news reports this week by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association that showed children aren’t immune to COVID-19.
She also asked board members to consider the teachers who might have loved ones at high-risk of being severely affected by the virus.
In an emailed comment, a parent asking for the campus reopening to come sooner rather than later said her 6-year-old child no longer was showing progress in his studies and was feeling stressed because there was “no freedom of movement” for hours at a time each day. Children are receiving virtual instruction four days a week.
She described her child’s educational experience as being “like punishment.”
The date ultimately was chosen based partially on data about Bullhead City COVID-19 cases that Stewart used to create a chart that predicts a good chance of an uptick in cases two weeks after the Labor Day weekend. That is based on spikes in the numbers of cases during the two weeks after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.
Stewart’s recommendation to start school later came from discussions with other school superintendents, school directors, school principals who make up the district’s leadership team and by paying “careful attention to the concerns of teachers and other employees.”
She also consulted public health professionals and pored over documents about the virus.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health noted that the Bullhead City area hasn’t yet reached one of three state benchmarks recommended for beginning the process to re-open schools: Two consecutive weeks with positive cases below 7% of those tested. Public Health has advised school districts in Mohave County to follow the state’s guidelines.
Board President Kory Burgess said that it would be better for in-person learning to begin sooner rather than later. He quoted statistics from a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report from July 23. It highlighted the importance of social interaction on mental and physical health as well as many aspects of social development. Schools not only provide safe supportive learning environments but also provide “critical services that help meet the needs of children and families, especially those who are disadvantaged, through supporting the development of social and emotional skills, creating a safe environment for learning, identifying and addressing neglect and abuse, fulfilling nutritional needs, and facilitating physical activity,” the article stated.
Burgess also argued that children aren’t primary drivers of the virus.
He also said that because the Colorado River Union High School District might begin in-person learning as soon as Aug. 24, some families who rely on high school-age children watching younger siblings would be in trouble if BCESD went back a month later.
Stewart also had evidence to illustrate her concerns about opening quickly: A retired Harvard University professor reported on two new studies about how children excel at spreading COVID-19 to others — even with just mild or moderate symptoms.
The article also pointed out that safety measures such as asking children to keep their hands to themselves and not share toys and supplies won’t be followed to the letter by children.
When in-person classes resume, parents and faculty still will have an option to continue online distance learning.
Arizona School Risk Retention Trust recommended the BCESD and CRUHSD follow prescribed metrics and guidelines to ensure safety of students, staff and their family members while they are on any of the campuses. The trust is a property, liability and workers’ compensation insurance co-op funded by its members — public school districts and community colleges. The trust also recommended the district ask parents who bring their children back to school for in-person instruction review a waiver and sign an assumption of risk form. Such an agreement won’t prevent legal action against the district if children end up with COVID-19 after returning to school but would help keep the cost down for the district.
Board members voted to approve these matters as well as updates to policies that would allow for cloth face coverings to be worn to protect children, staff and others while on campus.
They also opted to accept the memorandum of understanding between the district and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River for the club to provide a BCESD Virtual School Safe Site for children to learn.
Some groups of students also need extra support as they learn virtually, such as English language learners, special education students and homeless students.
Though physical attendance at the meeting was sparse, hundreds of new viewers were clicking in to watch at least a portion of the hour-long proceeding streamed live on YouTube.
The BCESD board didn’t schedule a specific meeting date to consider whether the Sept. 28 opening was feasible but plans to revisit it after Labor Day.
The next regular meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
