BULLHEAD CITY — The school year begins July 29 for students in the Bullhead City Elementary School District, even though in-person classes can’t take place until Aug. 17 at the earliest.
Distance learning — online classes — will be conducted for at least the first three weeks of the school year.
Late last month, Gov. Doug Ducey announced the delay of the start of in-person classes until Aug. 17. Ducey and Supt. of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman both said that districts in the state could offer online instruction prior to that date.
BCESD is doing just that. Schools in Arizona completed the 2019-20 school year with distance learning — online classes or delivered assignments — after school buildings were ordered closed as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been hoped that in-person classes would be available to open the 2020-21 school year, but with the state in the middle of a major increase in newly confirmed cases, Hoffman said that was not possible.
“We were hopeful that schools could reopen and that with mitigation strategies that our schools could still offer in-person instruction,” she said. “But more recently, it’s become more clear that’s not advised.”
So it has been back to the drawing board for school districts across Arizona, including BCESD, after opening plans had to be modified or scrapped as the state again struggles to slow the spread of the disease.
“The only thing different right now is that classes are starting on computers instead of in person,” said Supt. Carolyn Stewart. “We’ve had teams of teachers, instructional coaches, principals and district administrators work all summer to develop the best possible reopening plans for children in an ever-changing environment.
“Unlike the spring, students will be able to interact online with their classmates, as well as their teachers. And the virtual open houses will have important information for both parents and students.”
District buildings remain closed to students but registration for the new semester is continuing in-person at all five of the district’s K-8 campuses. A separate registration is underway at Coyote Canyon School for the three sites offering preschool, according to information from the district.
Stewart urged parents who have not yet registered their children for the new semester to do so as quickly as possible. In order to tackle Arizona’s student technology gap, on-site registration will ensure a student’s opportunity to be considered for a Chromebook laptop computer and possibly a district-provided Wi-Fi hotspot for the school year. By registering on-site at each child’s school before classes start, both parents and schools also can verify that all contact information is correct for both routine and emergency communication, the district said in a news release.
Once registered, families will receive links to virtual open houses at each school attended by children in the household. The open houses for all schools will be July 27, beginning at 5 p.m. Parents and guardians will be notified of teacher assignments and class schedules. The links will remain active past the opening of school.
BCESD’s virtual open houses will have several components, including videos from administrators, office staff and teachers. Parents should plan on about 30 minutes per child for the online open houses, and will have the flexibility to “attend” more than one if there are children on multiple campuses.
When state restrictions are lifted and campuses reopen, parents will have the option of continuing their child’s education online or in person. However, because virtual classes start this month on the same date that the regular school year was scheduled to launch, registration is continuing uninterrupted.
