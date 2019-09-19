BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District board meets today at 5 p.m. at the district office, 1004 Hancock Road.
Board members are scheduled to consider intergovernmental agreements mostly with the Colorado River Union High School District for shared services in administration, special education, technology, purchasing and transportation as well as shared use of the Coyote Canyon campus.
Once all involved approve and sign off on the agreements, they would be in effect until June 30, 2020.
A variety of policy changes recommended by the Arizona School Boards Association will be considered. Among topics are public participation at board meetings, bidding and purchasing procedures, staff ethics, conduct and guidelines for participation in political activities.
Also on the policy recommendation list are policies about how to carry out instruction and training in suicide prevention, reporting child abuse-child protection issues, administering medicine to students and vision screening for children.
The agenda also includes a districtwide building report, enrollment reports and comparisons, and attendance and discipline reports.
An executive session has been scheduled to discuss student discipline matters after other business is complete.
