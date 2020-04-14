BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District will meet by videoconference at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The YouTube.com link to watch the meeting is https://youtu.be/NVjeBx4L29M.
The meeting is being conducted this way because of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines stating that no more than 10 people should gather in one place because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Some board members are expected at the meeting site, but others could participate by telephone. There will be a minimum number of school district personnel at the meeting site as well.
Members of the public won’t be allowed inside the district building, however. Doing so would exceed the CDC’s gathering guideline.
Everyone at the meeting will keep a distance from one another of at least six feet — another CDC recommendation to lessen risk of contracting the virus.
All public requests to address the board will be accepted in written form only until health restrictions are lifted.
Individuals who wish to submit comments for BCESD’s call to the public for Thursday’s meeting may do so until noon today.
Comments will be read into the record. Email comments to kburleson@crsk12.org.
The agenda will be posted no later than this afternoon at www.crsk12.org or www.crsk12.org/about_us/governing_board/meeting_minutes___agendas/bullhead_city_elementary_school_district. Click on “Board Docs.”
BCESD expects to conduct “virtual” board meetings as long as local, state and federal health restrictions remain in place.
Arizona open meeting law will be followed.
People with a disability or otherwise unable to access an online video meeting can request reasonable accommodations by contacting kburleson@crsk12.org. Requests should be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.