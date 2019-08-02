BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department is partnering up with AZGFD for a second life jacket exchange.
The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bullhead City Fire Department Station 2, 1230 Highway 95. Limited sizes are available until supplies run out. Life jackets are for individual use only; no watercraft business returns will be accepted.
Before you head out on the water, it’s important for boaters to ensure that their life jackets are in good condition and are the right size and fit for passengers.
When inspecting life jackets, look for any rips, tears, missing straps or broken fasteners to ensure that the flotation hasn’t shifted.
Based on observations from AZGFD’s boating education program, life jackets should be inspected each boating season due to the environment’s impact on their materials.
During the exchange, old, worn out and less-effective Type III life jackets can be swapped for a new one. Type I and Type II life jackets will not be accepted.
State law requires all children 12 years old and younger to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket anytime while on board. In addition, each passenger must have a properly fitting Coast Guard-approved life jacket readily accessibility.
For more information about boating in Arizona or to sign up for a free safety course, visit www.azgfd.gov/boating.
