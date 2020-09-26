BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department is inspecting fire hydrants in the city.
Noting where each hydrant is located, its type, age and condition are also part of this job so there is an up-to-date inventory of this equipment.
It’s estimated there are about 2,900 hydrants within the city limits.
A spokesperson for EPCOR Water Arizona, the largest water utility operating in the city, said the company is responsible for roughly 1,800 of those hydrants.
The BCFD estimates that about 700 hydrants are to protect commercial or industrial properties.
The remaining 400 or so are the responsibility of Bermuda Water Company, Inc., in Fort Mohave. It has some customers within city limits but primarily serves the adjacent unincorporated areas.
Among the 600 hydrants that have been inspected so far, just 15 are out of service, said Bullhead City Fire Chief Patrick Moore.
Some of those non-working hydrants are in a vacant subdivision.
EPCOR made a commitment to the Arizona Corporation Commission to keep the hydrants working in its service districts across the state, said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Moore said the utility company has agreed to fix one hydrant a month. He told the BCFD Fire Board on Tuesday that he would prefer EPCOR commit to repairing even more, however.
If EPCOR doesn’t fulfill its promise, the BCFD could ask the ACC to require EPCOR to ensure all of the hydrants are in good working order.
Moore said Wednesday that it’s a lengthy process to find out whether all of these integral pieces of fire-fighting equipment within the city are functioning properly.
“We don’t want to get to a fire and find out that the nearest hydrant isn’t working,” Moore said.
Fire engines hold only enough water for the crew to begin fighting a blaze until the firefighters can connect to a nearby hydrant and have an ample water supply to put out most fires.
Hydrants are connected to the local water system.
Hydrants also need to be flushed regularly — once every six to 12 months — to ensure they are free of sediment.
A fire department employee was in charge of flushing hydrants for years, but EPCOR opted to do this as of 2019.
Cotter said Wednesday that when the city ultimately takes over EPCOR’s local water operations that the city will be taking care of those EPCOR water hydrants because they are part of the city’s water system.
Voters last November gave consent to city government to pursue acquisition of the utility company’s assets within the city. The city and EPCOR are slated to go to court regarding the matter in February.
Cotter and Mayor Tom Brady have said previously that EPCOR hasn’t been taking care of its hydrants in Bullhead City as diligently as it has been in its other service areas around Arizona.
EPCOR previously has denied the assertions made by Cotter and Brady.
