BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Fire Department Station No. 3 released a public service announcement for everyone to have a working smoke alarm detector for the holiday season.
Joe Jackson, of BHC Fire Department Station No. 3, said that the first thing to do is to check the smoke detector by clicking the test button.
“It is very important because if you don’t have a working detector it could be a matter of life and death,” said Jackson.
Jackson said that it is important to have the smoke detector properly installed and that it is not near any windows, doors or cooking appliances.
“If you have any questions feel free to contact the Bullhead City Fire Department and we’ll be able to help you with your smoke detector questions,” said Jackson.
The BHC Fire Department can be reached at 928-754-2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.