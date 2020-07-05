BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Fire Department Engineer/EMT Erick Hurt retired from the department after 30 years of service.
Hurt began his career with the department on July 1, 1990, and ran his final shift on Wednesday. That date, July 1, 2020, was his 30th anniversary with BCFD.
He graduated from the Bullhead Fire Academy in 1989 and received the award of “outstanding reserve recruit.”
Hurt was hired to work at the BCFD full time in 1990. He was promoted to the position of engineer in 2002.
He eventually had the privilege of teaching the hydraulics course at Mohave Community College, training future engineers.
Hurt has said that his personal goal was to become one of the best engineers in the department, pass on what he has learned and received from others, and to finish well.
According to his Facebook page, retirement will allow Hurt more time for volunteering with the group Setting Captives Free and spending time with his family.
The department gave him a special plaque with a chrome presentation axe attached to it.
