BULLHEAD CITY — Caleb Brady saw friends working in a southern Arizona fire department and was drawn to the profession in part by the apparent brotherhood enjoyed by those working in the fire service.
He experienced it first-hand after he joined the Bullhead City Fire Department and a short time later, his wife, Dena, was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Brady, a firefighter-paramedic with the BCFD, said people from throughout the department donated their time off to him so he could stay at her side during the battle.
“I’ll be forever in debt to those guys,” Brady said. “They stepped up in my family’s time of need. It was truly an example of the brotherhood that people talk about in the fire service.”
Brady grew up in Casa Grande, Arizona. After high school, while he was “taking a hodgepodge of community college classes,” a cousin working for the Buckeye fire department invited him on a ride-along.
“I (then) knew what I wanted,” Brady said.
His next step was to enroll in an EMT class, taught by the fire chief of Eloy. High school friends urged Brady to join the reserves, which eventually led to a full-time firefighter position.
Brady wasn’t fire-certified at first, but attended a fire academy, then went to paramedic school.
Brady and his wife would visit Bullhead City frequently, and he would joke about moving here. The couple decided they were ready for a change, and Brady began researching the BCFD.
He was hired in October of 2016. Jeff Jackson was his captain for about a year at Fire Station No. 5.
“I quickly identified him as a leader,” Jackson said. “His skills as a firefighter and paramedic were exceptional.”
One aspect of the job that Brady enjoys is potentially saving lives. He spoke of a recent scenario in which he and partner Brian Wenzel responded to a call concerning a patient in severe respiratory distress.
“She basically quit breathing on her own,” Brady recalled.
Using breathing aids (a bag valve mask and a CPAP machine), the pair revived the patient.
“By the time we got her to the hospital, she was back to breathing on her own, and talking to us,” Brady said.
Brady said outcomes like that happen because of the teamwork of those assisting the patient.
“Just being part of the team when you have success is a very good feeling,” he said. “It makes you feel good for the family, because they have more time to spend with their loved one.”
The hardest part of the job, Brady said, is having to adjust to being away from his family for one or two days (most firefighters work 24- or 48-hour shifts).
He said that as a young single man, he found it “awesome” to work 10 days a month and have more time for his favorite recreational activities.
“When you have a family, spending time away from them is hard on you,” Brady said. “Birthdays and holidays are missed.”
Jackson said that while working with Brady, he began to learn what a great family man he is.
“He is a dedicated husband and father, and we at Bullhead Fire are lucky to have such an exceptional man (as an) employee.”
Brady, who most recently was an engineer with the Eloy Fire District, said he would like to advance in the ranks at the BCFD, in due time. He holds an associate degree in paramedicine and a bachelor’s degree in emergency management, as well as certification as a hazardous materials technician.
“I hope to put my knowledge to work in a leadership role in the future,” he said. “Right now, I’m just having a blast being a firefighter.”
Fire Chief Patrick Moore said Brady has bought into the BCFD’s mission of providing high-quality service to the community and working to safeguard its citizens.
“His commitment to our organization and community is demonstrated daily,” Moore said.
Brady said his family received good news on the home front when Dena was declared cancer-free in March.
