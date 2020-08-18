BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Fire Department Capt. Jeff Jackson and Engineer Kenny Read left Tuesday afternoon to join several others battling the Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains about five miles south of Pine Lake, southeast of Kingman.
The fire broke out on Sunday evening, ignited by a lightning strike, and has burned 132 acres, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group’s InciWeb incident information system.
The length of their assignment isn’t known at this time.
The Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team was called in to assist with the management of the fire and was transitioned to the team early Tuesday morning. Firefighters will continue to work, supported by aircraft as needed to attain containment. They will be using roads, trails, and natural features such as rock outcroppings and other areas with light vegetation as containment features in the steep, rugged terrain.
There are several road and trail closures in the fire area, affecting the Moss Wash OHV Trail and the Ridge Road, among others. The details of the road closures and a map can be found on InciWeb.
Smoke will be visible from Hualapai Mountains communities especially during the heat of the day. The fire was responsible for a haze that lingered on the mountains east of Bullhead City for much of the day Tuesday, until a violent storm moved through Mohave County in the evening.
Fire danger is high. Fire restrictions are in effect. The Bureau of Land Management, state lands and unincorporated Mohave County lands in this area are under fire restrictions. Use caution when recreating or working outdoors. Check for fire restrictions or information on fire activity around Arizona at https://wildlandfire.az.gov/.
“We would like to remind members of the public that one of the most important things you can do to help during the 2020 fire year is to do your part to prevent human-caused fires,” said a news release from the Bullhead City Fire Department. “Fewer human-caused fires will not only help communities but will also preserve firefighting resources.
“Let’s all do our part and remember that fire is everyone’s fight.”
