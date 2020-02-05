BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department, in partnership with the Kingman Fire Department, is hosting a Leadership Development Academy this week at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
A total of 41 participants from surrounding departments are in attendance.
Bullhead Fire Chief Patrick Moore began the program with introductions and the program layout. This five-day program is packed with 11 sessions which include:
- Leadership and responsibility in today’s fire service (Instructor: John Feddma, assistant fire chief, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority);
- Developing leadership styles (Instructor: Larry Rooney, assistant fire chief and emergency manager, City of Avondale Fire & Medical);
- Financial and fiduciary responsibilities, and Politics 101 for fire officers, ethics and credibility management (Instructors: John Flynn, executive director, Arizona Fire Districts Association, and Mary Dalton, assistant fire chief, Arizona Fire and Medical Authority);
- Leading a fire department beyond the operations level (Instructors: Scott Freitag, fire chief, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, and Randy Karrer, fire chief, Golden Ranch Fire District);
- Generational/organizational management (Instructor: Jeff Piechura, retired fire chief);
- Communication and conflict resolution (Instructor: Mark Gaillard, fire chief, Flagstaff Fire Department);
- How organizations get in trouble (Instructor: Greg Ruiz, fire chief, Tempe Fire Department)
- Losing leadership (Instructor: Tom Shannon, fire chief, Scottsdale Fire Department)
- Developing the future leader (Instructor: Brenda Tranchina, president of Human Resources Strategies);
- Leading change (Instructor: Jake Rhoades, fire chief, Kingman Fire Department);
- Hot topics affecting leadership (Instructors: Patrick Moore, fire chief, Bullhead City Fire Department, and Jake Rhoades, fire chief, Kingman Fire Department);
The five-day academy is a joint effort to focus on leadership and management training for supervisors of the area fire departments. Instructors are current or former chief officers from around the state of Arizona.
“The training is an invaluable opportunity for our personnel to improve their supervisory skills and network with peers throughout the area, and we are fortunate to have such an outstanding group of instructors willing to present modern leadership and management philosophies to our employees,” Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.