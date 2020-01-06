BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department warns that burning of trash, yard trimmings and weeds is not permitted.
Burning weeds with a hand-held blowtorch device also is not permitted.
The fire department said that warming and cooking fires are allowed without a permit; however, strict guidelines must be followed.
Calm conditions with wind speed less than 10 mph must exist for warming and cooking fires to be allowed.
There must be a minimum of 15 inches from structures in an approved fire pit container.
The area must be clear of trees, awnings, power lines and property lines.
The fire shall be tended constantly until it is completely extinguished.
And a garden hose must be connected to a water supply nearby.
The fire department said that open burning permits for properties greater than five acres and special events are available for a fee and require approval from the fire marshal.
For additional information, contact the BCFD at 928-758-3971. Burn permit applications can be found on its website at www.bullheadfire.org.
