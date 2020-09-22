BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department will move forward with construction of a new structure to house Fire Station 2, which is in the 1200 block of Highway 95 across from Bullhead Community Park.
On Tuesday, the Bullhead City Fire District governing board voted to certify the finding of the facilities committee, which looked over bids submitted by companies seeking to create the architectural drawings needed for the project.
Committee members chose Artistic Drafting of Bullhead City.
The low-bidder would draw a living area and inside storage space of about 5,400 square feet standing 10 feet high, as well as an apparatus bay space of roughly 5,600 square feet standing 16 feet tall to accommodate the high-profile firefighting vehicles the department uses.
The metal designed building would have an insulated, pre-formed exterior, according to list of criteria.
Artistic Drafting would deal with such matters as design development, schematics and construction documents to include exterior elevations.
“We’re hoping for a modern, clean public safety building,” Assistant Chief Scott Neal.
Meetings with the drafting company to reach a final agreement will determine whether Artistic Drafting ultimately completes the task.
If the department and Artistic can’t reach a final agreement, then Seabury Fritz Architects of Fort Mohave would have the opportunity to pursue the job because it scored second with the committee behind Artistic.
Cost for this phase of the project will be $48,684.
Neal also explained that not just the dollar amount of a bid is the determination. Qualifications and other factors are part of the decision. All of the bidders satisfied the fire department’s specifications in its request for proposals.
Artistic’s bid came in at $4.80 per square-foot while Seabury’s was a significantly higher $12 per square-foot.
A Seabury representative at Tuesday’s meeting said bids are also based on an individual company’s work process.
A third company based in Phoenix submitted a bid of $33 per square-foot.
This project is separate from the storage facility also going in at Fire Station No. 2. Board members last month agreed to enter a design-build agreement last month for the storage facility with Arizona Steel Fabrication and Construction Corp.
Other business:
• Approved a two-year work contract for BCFD Chief Patrick Moore, effective beginning Sept. 29. His annual salary will be $137,392. He was first named as interim chief in June of 2018 after the retirement of Rick Southey.
Moore was named as the chief officially in September of 2018.
• No COVID-19 cases among staff have been detected in recent weeks.
(1) comment
It would be nice if you could do a story on whatever happened to that proposed fire station near Laughlin Ranch.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.