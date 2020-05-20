BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Fire Department officials are warning that a repeat of last year’s fire season could be expected for the summer of 2020.
As the temperature rises and overgrown weeds and vegetation are drying out, this combination turns into the perfect fuel for brush fires. Since May 1, Bullhead City Fire Department crews have responded to 25 incidents where a brush fire was reported, according to Lori Viles, department spokeswoman.
“BCFD would like to remind residents that the burning of any weeds or vegetation within city limits is prohibited and illegal,” Viles said in a news release. “It only takes one spark on dry grass or vegetation to start a brush or wildfire.”
She said that residents should be mindful that dry grass and brush burn quickly; windy conditions literally can add fuel to the fire, causing a small blaze to grow out of control in a matter of minutes.
“Be aware that pausing or parking a vehicle on overgrown dry grass or weeds can cause a fire to break out and become out of control,” she said. “Also, check safety chains or other trailer equipment that may drag or dangle: these can get hot and create sparks, causing not only one but multiple fires. Lastly, a burning cigarette is a small fire ready to become a larger one. Never throw a cigarette out of a vehicle window; be sure to extinguish and dispose of appropriately.”
Viles also included information on open burning in the city.
Warming and cooking fires are allowed without a permit; however, those burning such fires must follow strict guidelines. Fires should burn only under calm conditions — wind speeds of less than 10 mph. Fires must be a minimum of 15 feet from all structures and must be in an approved container or fire pit. The area must be clear of trees, awnings, power lines and property lines. Fires must be constantly attended until extinguished.
The burning of trash, yard trimmings and weeds is not permitted. Open burning permits for properties 5 acres or larger and for special events are available for a fee and require approval from the fire marshal.
For more information, contact the Bullhead City Fire Department at 928-758-3971. Applications for burn permits are available at the fire department’s website, www.bullheadfire.org.
“We encourage you to think before you act and be fire aware,” Viles said. “Being fire safe is everyone’s responsibility.”
